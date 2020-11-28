Apology Issued Over Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant Scene In ‘Saved By The Bell’

By Jamie Samhan.

Selena Gomez. Photo: Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
The “Saved By The Bell” reboot is feeling the heat after making light of Selena Gomez’s 2017 kidney transplant.

Even though Gomez has said that her friend Francia Raisa was her transplant donor, the show had a scene where the new characters tried to remember who it was.

“I know for a fact that Selena Gomez’s kidney donor was Justin Bieber’s mom,” said one character. “God I wish that I had my phone so I could prove it.”

Another responds, “Prove what? That you’re an idiot. It was Demi Lovato’s kidney. They’re best friends, like you and I were.”

“Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?” is also written on the school’s wall.

The topic “Respect Selena Gomez” took off on social media with over 200,000 tweets about the scene from streaming service Peacock’s newest show.

In a statement to ET Canada, Peacock, the studio and executive producers said, “We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC.”

A source further explained that it was never the intention “to make light of anyone’s personal health.”

The scene was instead meant to be about pop culture news “without immediate resources to confirm the validity,” adding, “The show very much explores pop culture through the lens of heightened commentary.”

Gomez has yet to comment.

