Apology Issued Over Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant Scene In ‘Saved By The Bell’

The “Saved By The Bell” reboot is feeling the heat after making light of Selena Gomez’s 2017 kidney transplant.

Even though Gomez has said that her friend Francia Raisa was her transplant donor, the show had a scene where the new characters tried to remember who it was.

“I know for a fact that Selena Gomez’s kidney donor was Justin Bieber’s mom,” said one character. “God I wish that I had my phone so I could prove it.”

Another responds, “Prove what? That you’re an idiot. It was Demi Lovato’s kidney. They’re best friends, like you and I were.”

“Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?” is also written on the school’s wall.

The topic “Respect Selena Gomez” took off on social media with over 200,000 tweets about the scene from streaming service Peacock’s newest show.

RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ It's NOT funny to mock someone for their illness! pic.twitter.com/RzsLYJBJ8f — Ana ✨🦋🍑 (@yesimrare) November 28, 2020

A reminder of what both Selena and Francia went through and are still going through, nothing about this situation is funny nor will it ever be RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ pic.twitter.com/rdAY97MXRk — 𝔟 💜 (@cowboyselena) November 28, 2020

i'm really happy to seeing all fandoms supporting the selena even once. selenation is REALLY strong and i'm honored to faced it. RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ. pic.twitter.com/YYn6wNVNey — ℳ (@obsessedwmarie) November 28, 2020

how dare people make fun of the most beautiful and strongest woman there is!!

This woman has gone through hells, she’s the beautiful inside and out. Y’all haters will never be half the human she is. Respect Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/gL7dXjXzUA — Cross Pui (@cross_pui) November 28, 2020

In a statement to ET Canada, Peacock, the studio and executive producers said, “We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health. We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC.”

A source further explained that it was never the intention “to make light of anyone’s personal health.”

The scene was instead meant to be about pop culture news “without immediate resources to confirm the validity,” adding, “The show very much explores pop culture through the lens of heightened commentary.”

Gomez has yet to comment.