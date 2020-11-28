‘Mandalorian’ Fans Hilariously React To Finding Out Baby Yoda’s Real Name

By Jamie Samhan.

2020 Lucasfilms/Disney Plus

Yoda has only gone by a few names, up to this point, but a recent episode of “The Mandalorian” revealed the real name of everyone’s favourite character.

Yoda, Baby Yoda or The Child were all accepted names and fans aren’t pleased with the new reveal.

During Friday’s episode of the Disney+ show, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is speaking with Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) who tells Baby Yoda’s thoughts by reading his mind. She also uses his real name, Grogu.

RELATED: Rosario Dawson Makes Her ‘Mandalorian’ Debut In Role Revealing Baby Yoda’s Origins

“Grogu and I can feel each other’s thoughts,” Ahsoka says. “He was raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant many masters trained him over the years. At the end of the Clone Wars when the Empire rose to power, he was hidden. Someone took him from the Temple. Then his memory becomes… dark. He seemed lost. Alone.”

RELATED: Daisy Ridley Comments On Baby Yoda’s ‘Mandalorian’ Egg Backlash

Some people on Twitter outright called out the show, while others had some pretty hilarious suggestions of other names. Melissa, anyone?

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP