‘Mandalorian’ Fans Hilariously React To Finding Out Baby Yoda’s Real Name

Yoda has only gone by a few names, up to this point, but a recent episode of “The Mandalorian” revealed the real name of everyone’s favourite character.

Yoda, Baby Yoda or The Child were all accepted names and fans aren’t pleased with the new reveal.

During Friday’s episode of the Disney+ show, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is speaking with Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) who tells Baby Yoda’s thoughts by reading his mind. She also uses his real name, Grogu.

“Grogu and I can feel each other’s thoughts,” Ahsoka says. “He was raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant many masters trained him over the years. At the end of the Clone Wars when the Empire rose to power, he was hidden. Someone took him from the Temple. Then his memory becomes… dark. He seemed lost. Alone.”

Yesterday, we learned more about Grogu and his tragic backstory #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/U6zUrrkNa5 — Star Wars Perfect Clips & Gifs (@SWPerfectClips) November 28, 2020

Some people on Twitter outright called out the show, while others had some pretty hilarious suggestions of other names. Melissa, anyone?

SPOILERS: they revealed Baby Yoda’s real name on the Mandalorian. Meet “Melissa” pic.twitter.com/0EpKlfvNqR — ben mekler (@benmekler) November 27, 2020

SPOILER ALERT in the new episode of The Mandalorian they reveal that Baby Yoda's real name is Bobby Yoda. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) November 27, 2020

me when i say grogu instead of baby yoda pic.twitter.com/LtzJLJhVFH — alex (@alex_abads) November 28, 2020

Made a baby Yoda cake for my kid's birthday today, and *now* I find out his name is Grogu #Grogu #babyyoda #babyyodacake pic.twitter.com/FBBuD4BC31 — Lon from Sydney (@auslon) November 28, 2020

Me when someone says baby yoda pic.twitter.com/XwArfadcLw — ASH (@brown_batman_) November 28, 2020

#Mandalorian In short: "It's Baby Yoda!"

Disney: "We call him The Child."

"Nah. Baby Yoda."

Disney: "Alright. His name is Grogu."

"… BABY YODA!" pic.twitter.com/xKcNs6wBH8 — Alex Alpacula 🧛 (@KaenKazui) November 28, 2020

THE INTERNET NAMED HIM BABY YODA. IMMA CALL HIM BABY YODA pic.twitter.com/vEkjLt6SXs — Creative Rants (@Creative_Rants) November 28, 2020