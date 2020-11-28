‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Bella Robertson Is Engaged To Jacob Mayo

“Duck Dynasty” star Bella Robertson is engaged to boyfriend Jacob Mayo.

Robertson shared the happy news on Instagram, alongside a black and white photo.

“I was thankful for you yesterday, i am thankful for you today, and now i get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life! i am blown away by Gods goodness and grace. @jacobdmayo lets get married!! i love you forever,” she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Mayo shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the engagement.

“Bella is many things to me. She is my best friend. She is the person I can lean on in any problem with no judgment. But with the honest truth when I’m acting out,” he wrote next to the romantic snaps.

The family all congratulated the couple, including Robertson’s mom, Korie, who said, “My baby girl…all the emotions!! Jacob, we love you and are so excited to welcome you into the fam.”

While her sister, Sadie, said, “HOW IS MY LITTLE SISTER ENGAGED?!? I thought you were still 7?!?”

Sadie and her husband, Christian Huff, are currently expecting their first child.