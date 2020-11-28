Camila Cabello Says The ‘Force That Is Love’ Is What Keeps Her Relationship With Shawn Mendes Strong

Camila Cabello is once again gushing over boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

On Saturday, the singer posted a lengthy Instagram post where she shared what she has learned from the “Monster” crooner.

“When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you- I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself,” Cabello wrote next to a photo of her kissing Mendes on the beach.

She then said it isn’t “as simple as it looks in pictures,” explaining that things can get “messy” and “ugly.”

“But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness,” Cabello continued. “To be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that’s way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection.”

She concluded, “So raise your glass to the messiness and weirdness of being human and the miracle. And the easiness. And the instinct. And the relentless force that is love.”

Mendes recently spoke about showing vulnerability with Cabello during Netflix’s “Artist on Artist” with Alica Keys.

“[I realized] I had no vulnerability with my girlfriend, and realized the second I showed that to her, she would fall deeper in love with me,” he said.

“And the second she showed that to me I would fall deeper in love with her, that’s the most attractive and beautiful thing in the world, why didn’t anyone tell you that the second you blush, people like you more?”