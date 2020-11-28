Snoop Dogg To Replace Lil Wayne’s Performance During Tyson VS Jones Jr. Fight

With only a few hours to go, Lil Wayne unexpectedly had to cancel his performance during the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. fight.

Luckily, Snoop Dogg was able to step up.

Sources confirmed to TMZ that a flight was booked for Lil Wayne but he never got on the plane.

RELATED: Lil Wayne Charged With Possessing Gun As A Convicted Felon

The rapper then confirmed the news on his Twitter, writing, “Due to unforeseeable circumstances I won’t be performing tonight at the Tyson/Jones fight. Hope the event is still a success and much love to Triller.”

He did not say what the “unforeseeable circumstance” was, but he did drop his No Ceilings 3 mixtape the night before in the lead up to the planned performance.

Due to unforeseeable circumstances I won’t be performing tonight at the Tyson/Jones fight. Hope the event is still a success and much love to Triller. Love 🤙🏾 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 28, 2020

Snoop, who is an investor at the video-making and social networking service Triller, then stepped in to entertain the crowd.

Others set to perform include SAINt JHN, Ne-Yo, Wiz Khalifa, French Montana and YG.

RELATED: 50 Cent Is ‘Sure’ That Lil Wayne ‘Got Paid’ For Donald Trump Endorsement

Apart from Tyson and Jones Jr. going head-to-head, Jake Paul is matched up against ex-NBA player Nate Robinson in a long running feud between the two celebs.

The pre-show starts at 5 p.m. PT Nov. 28.