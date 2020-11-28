‘Goonies’ Cast Set For Another Virtual Reunion

“Goonies never say die,” and the cast is still going strong 35 years later.

The stars of “Goonies”, Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Martha Plimpton, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Jonathan Ke Quan, Jeff Cohen, Joe Pantoliano and Robert Davi, are getting together once again for a virtual reunion.

Director Richard Donner said in a statement to THR, “The same spirit of bravery, sacrifice, and camaraderie that the Goonies showed in our movie is what families all over the world are experiencing as we all face this pandemic.”

The free event will support No Kid Hungry and their efforts to help those in need during the pandemic.

This is the second time the cast of the 1985 classic has reunited this year. A number of the stars, along with Cyndi Lauper who sang the theme song, joined Josh Gad on his web series “Reunited With Josh Gad”.

The No Kid Hungry “Goonies” reunion will take place on Dec. 5.