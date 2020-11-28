Halsey Says Grammys Are About ‘Knowing The Right People’, Adds The Weeknd ‘Deserves Better’

After the Grammy nominations were announced last week, a number of stars addressed the snubs when it came to who was given the honour.

Halsey, who released her album Manic in early 2020, was one of the artists left out. After some thought, she finally addressed the moment on Saturday in her Instagram Stories saying she was trying to pick her “words carefully.”

RELATED: Drake Defends The Weeknd After Grammys Snub

“The Grammys are an elusive process,” she wrote. “It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning though the grapevine, with the right handshakes and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not-bribes’.”

She continued, “And if you get that far, it’s about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising.”

“It’s not always about the music or quality or culture,” Halsey added.

Another notable artist not nominated was The Weeknd, who Halsey said, “deserves better”.

RELATED: The Weeknd Accuses Grammys Of Foul Play, Elton John Says ‘Blinding Lights’ Was Snubbed

“While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognized this year, I am hoping for more transparency or reform. But I’m sure this post will blacklist me anyway,” she concluded.

The Weeknd previously accused the Grammys of being “corrupt”, while Elton John and Drake both came to his defence after After Hours didn’t get nominated.