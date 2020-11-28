Jefferson Mays Plays 50 Roles In ‘A Christmas Carol’ Rendition

A Christmas Carol is coming to your living rooms in a way never seen before.

Tony nominee Michael Arden is directing the new take on the Christmas classic.

Broadway star Jefferson Mays, who has also appeared in “Law & Order: SVU” and “Perry Mason”, will play 50 roles in the production which is based on the 2018 production.

“My theatre career began when I was a 10-year-old Texan playing Tiny Tim in the Midland Community Theatre production of A Christmas Carol. In a time when theatres and arts workers across the country are in great need, bringing a story that celebrates the power of creativity, community, and our shared humanity is humbling,” Arden said in a statement.

Proceeds from streaming tickets will benefit theatres throughout the U.S. suffering from the pandemic.

A Christmas Carol is streaming now and will be available until Jan. 3, 2021.