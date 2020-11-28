Clare Crawley Opens Up About The ‘Negativity’ She Faces

Clare Crawley is trying to “rise above the negativity” she has been facing.

The former “Bachelorette” star left the show early with fiancé Dale Moss and is now letting fans in on the real her.

“Hi. It’s me, Clare. Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, adding that like other people, she is also “going through things.”

She continued, “Just like some of you I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day. There are good days and bad days. Being on reality TV doesn’t exempt me (or any of us) from that. I will always do my best to rise above the negativity and find the positive, but I am not superhuman.”

Crawley then asked her followers who “choose to pass judgements without knowing someone personally” to remember that she is “just like you.”

“I am simply trying my best,” she concluded.

Crawley previously spoke out about the “hate” she and Moss have received.

“For some reason… there has been some crazy energy going on with people that just are… the amount of hate, you guys, is insane,” she said.

See more in the video below: