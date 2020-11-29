Snoop Dogg Receives Twitter Raves For Hilarious Boxing Commentary During Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. Fight

Snoop Dogg was brought in to provide commentary during Saturday night’s pay-per-view boxing card, headlined by Mike Tyson taking on Roy Jones Jr., and it proved to be a genius move.

Throughout the evening, Snoop’s hilarious comments had viewers in stitches.

As part of the undercard, YouTube star Jake Paul took on former NBA star Nate Robinson.

“Oh, there’s a fake from Jake,” said Snoop as Paul landed a punch that sent Robinson staggering. “Oh, my God, Lord have mercy!” Snoop declared, bursting into a church hymn.

“Precious Lord, take my hand. Lead me on, let me stand!” he sang. “Good night, Irene,” he added as Paul hit Robinson with a knockout punch that sent him to the canvas.

Snoop was just as hilarious when calling the action during the main event, with 54-year-old Tyson facing off against 51-year-old Robinson.

“This s**t is like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue,” he joked. “Grandma, you gonna have to break this up. They’re out there fighting again.”

According to Twitter, the clear winner of the evening wasn’t any of the boxers, but Snoop and his gut-busting commentary.

