Snoop Dogg Receives Twitter Raves For Hilarious Boxing Commentary During Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. Fight

Snoop Dogg was brought in to provide commentary during Saturday night’s pay-per-view boxing card, headlined by Mike Tyson taking on Roy Jones Jr., and it proved to be a genius move.

Throughout the evening, Snoop’s hilarious comments had viewers in stitches.

As part of the undercard, YouTube star Jake Paul took on former NBA star Nate Robinson.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg To Replace Lil Wayne’s Performance During Tyson VS Jones Jr. Fight

“Oh, there’s a fake from Jake,” said Snoop as Paul landed a punch that sent Robinson staggering. “Oh, my God, Lord have mercy!” Snoop declared, bursting into a church hymn.

“Precious Lord, take my hand. Lead me on, let me stand!” he sang. “Good night, Irene,” he added as Paul hit Robinson with a knockout punch that sent him to the canvas.

Snoop’s commentary 10/10, But Jake Paul commited MURDER! pic.twitter.com/iTl0umMeEs — HTB ♨️ (@HenryTheBlasian) November 29, 2020

Snoop was just as hilarious when calling the action during the main event, with 54-year-old Tyson facing off against 51-year-old Robinson.

“This s**t is like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue,” he joked. “Grandma, you gonna have to break this up. They’re out there fighting again.”

Snoop Dogg really described Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. as “Two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/XgJuHnQW7r — Mikh (@MHailgh) November 29, 2020

According to Twitter, the clear winner of the evening wasn’t any of the boxers, but Snoop and his gut-busting commentary.

Here’s who won tonight: Snoop Dog, hands down! Someone sign @SnoopDogg to a multi year contract. He’s a natural commentator.

He’s Barkley on steroids.

He’s hilarious! 😂 😆 3 years for $15 million? Who’ll make the call?👇🏽@espn@FOXSports@NBAonTNT #tysonvsjones — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) November 29, 2020

My Unk @SnoopDogg is simply the greatest at whatever he does man!! Swiss Army Knife++++++ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 29, 2020

I wanna hear @SnoopDogg be a commentator for every sport. Basketball, football, luge 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/b9KEDHG6NN — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 29, 2020

All sporting events need to hire @SnoopDogg Somebody give him a contract on Monday!!! — Jay Ellis (@JayREllis) November 29, 2020

Are y’all listening to my man @SnoopDogg call this fight. I don’t know about the rest of y’all, but I’m loving this. Snoop’s the most entertaining part of this fight. He’s doing fantastic. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 29, 2020

I've commentated @SnoopDogg playing video games multiple times but now I realize he should just commentate everyone else doing anything else. This is quality entertainment. — 𝙂𝙊𝙇𝘿𝙀𝙉𝘽𝙊𝙔 (@GoldenboyFTW) November 29, 2020

Mike was in great shape. Could've kept going. For 15 years off, Tyson was impressive. But neither guy should do this again. Real winner tonight? Snoop Dogg as the color analyst. — Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) November 29, 2020

Snoop Dogg deserves a Tony Romo-level TV contract from somebody. — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) November 29, 2020