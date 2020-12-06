Netflix Won’t Add Disclaimer To ‘The Crown’ Because Viewers ‘Understand It’s A Work Of Fiction’

Given that “The Crown” offers a dramatized depiction of real events involving Britain’s royal family, viewers may not realize that what they’re watching is far less real than they might believe.

This has been concerning Olive Dowden, Britain’s culture secretary, who says he’s planning to write Netflix and request the streaming services places a “health warning” ahead of each episode so that viewers don’t “mistake fiction for fact” after complaints that the current fourth season features numerous fabrications.

“It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that,” Darden told the Daily Mail.

“Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact,” he added.

Helena Bonham Carter, who portrays Princess Margaret for two seasons on the show, then said during an interview on “The Crown”‘s official podcast that there was an important distinction between “our version” and the “real version.”

“It is dramatized. I do feel very strongly, because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, ‘Hang on guys, this is not… it’s not a drama-doc, we’re making a drama.’ So they are two different entities,” the actress shared, according to Page Six.

Following Dowden’s calls for a disclaimer, Netflix has issued a response indicating there are no plans to accede to his request.

“We have always presented “‘The Crown’ as a drama – and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events,” the streamer said in a statement to Deadline. “As a result we have no plans – and see no need – to add a disclaimer.”