U.K. Culture Secretary Asks Netflix To Add ‘Health Warning’ To ‘The Crown’ Telling Viewers It’s Fiction

Given that “The Crown” offers a dramatized depiction of real events involving Britain’s royal family, viewers may not realize that what they’re watching is far less real than they might believe.

This has been concerning Olive Dowden, Britain’s culture secretary, who says he’s planning to write Netflix and request the streaming services places a “health warning” ahead of each episode so that viewers don’t “mistake fiction for fact” after complaints that the current fourth season features numerous fabrications.

“It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that,” Darden told the Daily Mail.

“Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact,” he added.

ET Canada has reached out to Netflix for comment.