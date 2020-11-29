Elton John Owns 120,000 CDs & 15,000 Vinyl Albums

Elton John has an impressive record collection.

In an interview with Goldmine, Sir Elton revealed the massive amount of albums he’s amassed over the years.

“I have over 120,000 CDs and 15,000 pieces of vinyl,” he said. “They are stored in my home shelves so I can access whatever I want, whenever I want.”

When it comes to his preferred format when listening to music, there was no argument. “I definitely prefer LPs,” he said,

In the interview, John recalled the first album he ever got — a Doris Day record his mother bought him as a reward after having a tooth pulled at the dentist’s office. However, that record is one that he no longer owns.

“I sold all my very first vinyl collection 1989/90 to raise money so I could set up the Elton John AIDS Foundation,” he explained.

He also revealed which of his many pieces of vinyl is the most valuable: “An original pressing of the very first Beatles album (Please Please Me) on the black and gold Parlophone label.”