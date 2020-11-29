Marvel Updates Opening Credits Of ‘Black Panther’ To Honour Chadwick Boseman On Late Actor’s Birthday

By Brent Furdyk.

Chadwick Boseman. Photo: CPImages
Sunday, Nov. 29 would have been Chadwick Boseman’s 44th birthday.

To honour the occasion, Disney’s executive chairman, Robert Iger, issued a tweet on Saturday alluding to “a special tribute” to the late actor that can be seen when watching “Black Panther” on the Disney+ streaming service.

The next day, Marvel shared that Tribute on Twitter: a special re-edited version of the “Black Panther” opening credits.

The tribute features footage from Boseman’s appearances in “Captain America: Civil War”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”, along with Boseman’s character, T’Challa, declaring, “In times of crisis, the wise build bridges while the foolish build barriers.”

Meanwhile, Boseman’s memory was honoured throughout social media.

