Marvel Updates Opening Credits Of ‘Black Panther’ To Honour Chadwick Boseman On Late Actor’s Birthday

Sunday, Nov. 29 would have been Chadwick Boseman’s 44th birthday.

To honour the occasion, Disney’s executive chairman, Robert Iger, issued a tweet on Saturday alluding to “a special tribute” to the late actor that can be seen when watching “Black Panther” on the Disney+ streaming service.

To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2020

The next day, Marvel shared that Tribute on Twitter: a special re-edited version of the “Black Panther” opening credits.

The tribute features footage from Boseman’s appearances in “Captain America: Civil War”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”, along with Boseman’s character, T’Challa, declaring, “In times of crisis, the wise build bridges while the foolish build barriers.”

Meanwhile, Boseman’s memory was honoured throughout social media.

Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 years old today. Happy Birthday King. God Bless You. Thank you for using your gift to bring light to this world. RIP. pic.twitter.com/Nv8jS2YcUE — COMMON (@common) November 29, 2020

Remembering the inimitable and magnetic Chadwick Boseman on his birthday. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KdHPnJu1CY — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) November 29, 2020

In honor of #ChadwickBoseman's birthday, we take a look back at his versatile acting career. Which of his roles is your favorite? https://t.co/U3K4IhSA6c pic.twitter.com/QbdlU3p0GM — IMDb (@IMDb) November 29, 2020

Happy birthday in Heaven, Chadwick! You are still so alive to me!! I love you 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/TBhQlpIaRl — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 29, 2020