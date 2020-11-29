George Clooney Reveals Wife Amal ‘Changed Everything For Me’

George Clooney sat down for a revealing interview with “CBS Sunday Morning”, opening up about the “unbelievable” experience of fatherhood and the influence that his wife, renowned human rights attorney Amal Clooney, has had on him.

“There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me, no question about that,” Clooney told “CBS This Morning” correspondent Tracy Smith. “It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me.”

He also opened up about becoming a father following the 2014 birth of the couple’s twins, Ella and Alexander.

“And then we had these two knuckleheads, and it is very fulfilling, and it’s something I wasn’t at all — didn’t see coming,” he admitted.

“So, you know, we never talked about marriage when we were dating,” added Clooney. “And I asked her outta the blue. Took her a long time to say yes. I was on my knee for like 20 minutes. I finally said, ‘Look, I’m gonna throw my hip out.’ We told that story to her parents, and they’re like, ‘There’s something wrong with his hip?'”

Clooney, like so many people right now, has been spending way more time at home than usual. Is he enjoying the experience of being a homebody?

“Well, look: no, of course not,” he replied. “It’s been a while since I did, you know, 15 loads of laundry in a day and mopped floors and, you know, all these doors over here I stained! You know, I always say I felt like my mother in 1964, ’cause she had two kids and no help. And I don’t know how she did it now. I have more sympathy for her now than ever.”

The star and director of upcoming Netflix film “The Midnight Sky” also shared a strange and surprising revelation: he cuts his own hair using an infamous “as seen on TV” gadget called the Flowbee, which attaches to a vacuum cleaner.

While the device has suddenly experienced a resurgence among people in quarantine, Clooney admitted he’s been using the thing for ages.

“I’ve been cutting my own hair for 25 years,” he said, with Smith replying, “So, it has nothing to do with quarantine?”

“Nah. Look, my hair’s, like really like straw, you know? And it’s so easy to cut. You can’t really make too many mistakes. So years ago I bought a thing called a Flowbee, which when we were kids…”

“You did not!” said Smith. “The infomercial?”

“Yeah. It comes with a vacuum cleaner and the clippers? Yeah. I still have it. … Listen, man, it works!” he smiled. “Now, I wouldn’t do it to my wife!”