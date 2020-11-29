YouTube Daredevil Fractures Skull With Insane Jump Off Bridge

YouTuber Saa Fomba set out to “leave a mark” by undertaking a dangerous stunt that wound up leaving a mark on him.

He shared the experience in a video in which he takes a high dive from the Pennybacker Bridge and into the Colorado River.

Revealing he’s seen others jump from the bridge, he upped the ante by climbing up to the very top of the structure. Once he made it to the top, he thrust his hands triumphantly in the air and leaped.

The jump clearly didn’t go as planned. When he was picked up by a boat, he was had been injured by the force of slamming into the water. EMTs summoned and he was subsequently hospitalized.

“You might see it as jumping for views, but I see more,” he wrote in the caption for the video. “I wasn’t built for just normal, I’m a dream chaser, I don’t settle for less, I will leave my mark on this planet we call earth our home. Chase yours and leave your mark.”

Fomba’s jump comes shortly after the 6:30 mark in the video above.

Toward the end of the video, Fomba speaks to the camera from a hospital room

“I fractured part of my skull, bleeding a little bit,” he explained.

“People are texting me, ‘Was it worth it?'” he added. “No one wished to get hurt. But it’s always worth it chasing your dreams.”