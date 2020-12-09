Kim Kardashian Details 5 Reasons Why Brandon Bernard Shouldn’t Be Executed

Kim Kardashian is stepping up her efforts to stop the execution of a prison inmate that’s scheduled to take place on Thursday, Dec. 10.

The day before the scheduled date, Kardashian took to Twitter to call on President Donald Trump to commute the execution of Brandon Bernard, who was sentenced to death in a trial marked by irregularities.

During his 20 years on death row, Bernard has reportedly been a model prisoner; even the prosecutor who put him behind bars has now come to believe the sentence was a travesty of justice, and has likewise called for him not to be put to death.

#BrandonBernard should not be executed:

1. He was 18 at the time.

2. He was not the shooter.

3. The prosecutor and 5 of the jurors now support clemency.

4. He’s spent decades in prison w/out a write up, helping at risk youth.

5. There’s bipartisan support for his commutation. pic.twitter.com/18GugdtuOs — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2020

Brandon Bernard, a 40-year-old father is going to be executed tomorrow by our federal government. Having gotten to know Brandon, I am heartbroken about this execution. I’m calling on @realDonaldTrump to grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison. https://t.co/soccUQFmac — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 9, 2020

According to Kardashian, she plans to spent the next 24 hours “tweeting about Brandon and his case and why his life should be spared by @realDonaldTrump.”

Most of the time executions happen, in our names, without a lot of attention given to them. This is unacceptable. For the next 24 hours I will be tweeting about Brandon and his case and why his life should be spared by @realDonaldTrump. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 9, 2020

Kardashian also retweeted the opinion of Republican lawyer Brett L. Tolman, former Utah United States Attorney for the District of Utah, who explains why Kardashian is right to call for Bernard’s life to be spared.

conservatives agree- Brandon Bernard should not be executed. https://t.co/54o1bpNRHc — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 9, 2020

Kardashian’s last-ditch effort comes on the heels of an earlier campaign when, in late November, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star tweeted a lengthy thread about Bernard, who received a death sentence for his role as an accomplice in the death of two people during a carjacking that took place when he was a teenager.

According to Relevant magazine, in the two decades since his sentencing, prosecutor Angela Moore has come forward to admit she now regrets the sentence she argued for.

“I think executing Brandon would be a terrible stain on the nation’s honour,” Moore wrote. “Having seen Brandon grow into a humble, remorseful adult fully capable of living peacefully in prison, how can we say he is among that tiny group of offenders who must be put to death?”

In a series of tweets, Kardashian laid out Bernard’s story in detail, including information on how her social media followers can help try to have his upcoming execution stopped.

First, I want to say that a terrible crime was committed and me fighting for a stay of execution does not take away from the sympathy I have for the victim's Todd and Stacie Bagley, and their families. My heart breaks for everyone involved. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 29, 2020

In fact, Brandon was not a part of the initial carjacking that took place and was stunned when the robbery turned into a homicide with one of the other teens shooting both Todd and Stacie in the head. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 29, 2020

At trial Brandon's attorney fell short by not hiring any experts who could have explained to the jury why Brandon decided to leave the video game store that night or how he had grown up in an abusive home, — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 29, 2020

In fact, two jurors who have since stated that had they learned about Brandon's background or how at just a few months past 18 his brain was still developing, they would NOT have voted for the death penalty. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 29, 2020

Although all five teens were black, 11 of the 12 jurors were white. This, coupled with the misleading and incomplete information the jury was given, deprived the boys of a fair trial. Instead of being executed, Brandon could live out his sentence in prison. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 29, 2020

HOW YOU CAN HELP

For more info about the case & to let President Trump know that you think Brandon's death sentence is unjust, please visit https://t.co/fhZYqGv11I & add your name to the letter asking that Brandon's death sentence is commuted to life imprisonment #HelpSaveBrandon — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 29, 2020