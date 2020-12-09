Kim Kardashian Escalates Efforts To Halt Inmate’s Execution As Date Draws Near

By Brent Furdyk.

Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CPImages
Kim Kardashian is stepping up her efforts to stop the execution of a prison inmate that’s scheduled to take place on Thursday, Dec. 10.

The day before the scheduled date, Kardashian took to Twitter to call on President Donald Trump to commute the execution of Brandon Bernard, who was sentenced to death in a trial marked by irregularities.

During his 20 years on death row, Bernard has reportedly been a model prisoner; even the prosecutor who put him behind bars has now come to believe the sentence was a travesty of justice, and has likewise called for him not to be put to death.

According to Kardashian, she plans to spent the next 24 hours “tweeting about Brandon and his case and why his life should be spared by @realDonaldTrump.”

Kardashian also retweeted the opinion of Republican lawyer Brett L. Tolman, former Utah United States Attorney for the District of Utah, who explains why Kardashian is right to call for Bernard’s life to be spared.

Kardashian’s last-ditch effort comes on the heels of an earlier campaign when, in late November, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star tweeted a lengthy thread about Bernard, who received a death sentence for his role as an accomplice in the death of two people during a carjacking that took place when he was a teenager.

According to Relevant magazine, in the two decades since his sentencing, prosecutor Angela Moore has come forward to admit she now regrets the sentence she argued for.

“I think executing Brandon would be a terrible stain on the nation’s honour,” Moore wrote. “Having seen Brandon grow into a humble, remorseful adult fully capable of living peacefully in prison, how can we say he is among that tiny group of offenders who must be put to death?”

In a series of tweets, Kardashian laid out Bernard’s story in detail, including information on how her social media followers can help try to have his upcoming execution stopped.

