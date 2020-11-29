Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Halt The Execution Of A Death-Row Inmate

Kim Kardashian is once again using her clout as a celebrity in hopes of stopping the execution of a prison inmate.

On Sunday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took to Twitter with a lengthy thread about Brandon Bernard, 40, who received a death sentence for his role as an accomplice in the death of two people during a carjacking that took place when he was a teenager.

According to Relevant magazine, in the two decades since his sentencing, it’s come to light that Bernard’s trial was full of irregularities; even the prosecutor in the case now regrets the sentence she argued for.

“I think executing Brandon would be a terrible stain on the nation’s honour,” prosecutor Angela Moore wrote. “Having seen Brandon grow into a humble, remorseful adult fully capable of living peacefully in prison, how can we say he is among that tiny group of offenders who must be put to death?”

In a series of tweets, Kardashian lays out Bernard’s story in detail, including information on how her social media followers can help try to have his upcoming execution stopped.

