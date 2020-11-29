Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Halt The Execution Of A Death-Row Inmate

Kim Kardashian is once again using her clout as a celebrity in hopes of stopping the execution of a prison inmate.

On Sunday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took to Twitter with a lengthy thread about Brandon Bernard, 40, who received a death sentence for his role as an accomplice in the death of two people during a carjacking that took place when he was a teenager.

According to Relevant magazine, in the two decades since his sentencing, it’s come to light that Bernard’s trial was full of irregularities; even the prosecutor in the case now regrets the sentence she argued for.

“I think executing Brandon would be a terrible stain on the nation’s honour,” prosecutor Angela Moore wrote. “Having seen Brandon grow into a humble, remorseful adult fully capable of living peacefully in prison, how can we say he is among that tiny group of offenders who must be put to death?”

In a series of tweets, Kardashian lays out Bernard’s story in detail, including information on how her social media followers can help try to have his upcoming execution stopped.

First, I want to say that a terrible crime was committed and me fighting for a stay of execution does not take away from the sympathy I have for the victim's Todd and Stacie Bagley, and their families. My heart breaks for everyone involved. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 29, 2020

In fact, Brandon was not a part of the initial carjacking that took place and was stunned when the robbery turned into a homicide with one of the other teens shooting both Todd and Stacie in the head. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 29, 2020

At trial Brandon's attorney fell short by not hiring any experts who could have explained to the jury why Brandon decided to leave the video game store that night or how he had grown up in an abusive home, — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 29, 2020

In fact, two jurors who have since stated that had they learned about Brandon's background or how at just a few months past 18 his brain was still developing, they would NOT have voted for the death penalty. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 29, 2020

Although all five teens were black, 11 of the 12 jurors were white. This, coupled with the misleading and incomplete information the jury was given, deprived the boys of a fair trial. Instead of being executed, Brandon could live out his sentence in prison. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 29, 2020

HOW YOU CAN HELP

For more info about the case & to let President Trump know that you think Brandon's death sentence is unjust, please visit https://t.co/fhZYqGv11I & add your name to the letter asking that Brandon's death sentence is commuted to life imprisonment #HelpSaveBrandon — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 29, 2020