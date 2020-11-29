Queen Elizabeth Has A Number Of Firsts During Video Call Including A Virtual Music Performance

Even at 94-years-old, Queen Elizabeth II is still experiencing firsts.

The Queen recently took part in a video call to celebrate Commonwealth volunteers where she was treated to her first-ever virtual musical performance.

In celebration of her recent 73rd wedding anniversary with Prince Philip, 45 children from the Sistema Cyprus Symphony Orchestra performed a never heard piece titled “Modus Cyrpius” in celebration of the milestone.

The Queen spoke to Nikoletta from Cyprus whose initiative provides free music lessons and instruments to children from challenged communities 🇨🇾 🎻45 children performed to celebrate The Queen’s recent Wedding Anniversary – The Queen’s first ever virtual musical performance! pic.twitter.com/W42ikxUmJM — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 29, 2020

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Is Back In The Saddle As She Goes Horseback Riding At Windsor Castle

Nikoletta Polydorou runs the symphony that helps “transform the lives” of youth, many from refugee backgrounds.

During the call, the Queen met multiple recipients of the Commonwealth Points of Light award including Polydorou of Cyrus, Len Peters of Trinidad and Tobago and Ruy Santos of Mozambique.

Santos, who founded the collaborative working space that promotes nutrition, education and youth employment called Makobo, provided Queen Elizabeth with another first–the first time she was gifted a facemask.

The facemask was one of Makobo’s handmade creations by the women the centre supports, which Santos said came “from Mozambique with love.” The women have created over 6,000 masks for hospitals, charities and underprivileged communities.

“That is very kind of you,” the Queen responded.

🇲🇿Ruy from Mozambique took The Queen on her first ever virtual tour to show his soup kitchen which fed 6,000 people a day during the pandemic Ruy has also been working with local dressmakers to produce handmade facemasks and presented The Queen with her first gift of a facemask pic.twitter.com/WMVSVtIn19 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 29, 2020

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip Celebrate 73rd Anniversary With Handmade Card From Their Great Grandchildren

The centre also acts as a Soup Kitchen which fed 6,000 people a day during the pandemic, including lunches for school children.

“We are trying to replicate the lunchbox initiative and…kitchen all over the country to feed one million children by the end of 2025. But it’s more than food, we want to promote more opportunities for young people and especially women to reduce the high rates of malnutrition and illiteracy in Mozambique that effects 80% of our population,” Santos said.