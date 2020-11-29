‘Daredevil’ Stars Rally Fans For Petition To Save The Show From Cancellation

Fans of “Daredevil” are not giving up on the Marvel series.

Members of the cast have been taking to social media to draw attention to a Change.org petition calling for Disney to revive the show, which was cancelled by Netflix after three seasons.

Back 2013, Disney-owned Marvel cut a deal with Netflix, resulting in several series based on Marvel comic characters.

The first of these was “Daredevil”, which debuted in 2018. Other Marvel series on Netflix included “Jessica Jones”, “The Punisher”, “Iron Fist” and “The Defenders”.

When Disney announced plans for its own streaming service, Disney+ — which launched in late 2019 — Disney pulled all its content from Netflix; at that point, continuing to produce a Marvel-licensed series made no sense for Netflix, which pulled the plug on all its Marvel series.

However, because of that earlier deal, Netflix continued to hold the rights to “Daredevil” — until now. With those rights now reverting back to Disney, fans are hopeful that Disney+ will revive “Daredevil” on the streaming service, which will soon be debuting Marvel series “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

Star Vincent D’Onofrio, who played Kingpin, urged fans to sign the petition calling for the show to be revived by Disney+.

Sign this people, for Save Daredevil. https://t.co/YXvtPbPj01 — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) November 26, 2020

I’m about to finish my first season of a show since Covid began! I know that sounds crazy, but I have have two kids and work every free second I have. Can you guess the show? Also, #SaveDaredevil — Amy Rutberg (@AmyRutberg) November 29, 2020

At time of writing, the petition had been signed by more than 400,000 fans.