Cruz Beckham Gets Interrupted By Dad David Beckham During Singing Video

Could Cruz Beckham be following in his mom’s footsteps?

The son of Victoria and David Beckham showed off his impressive pipes in a video the Spice Girls alum posted on Instagram.

In the clip, Cruz, 15, sings Sam Cooke’s 1957 hit “You Send Me” while standing in front of a cozy fireplace.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Trolls Husband David Beckham For His Fashion Choice And He Vows Revenge

All is going well until David cut in.

“Oh my God! David,” Victoria can be heard saying and Cruz breaks out in laughter.

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Trick Fans With Fake Tattoos While Dressed As Punks

Both Spice Girls members commented on the post. Mel C added a laughing emoji and Gemma Collins said he reminded her of a “little Bieber.”