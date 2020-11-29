Jennifer Lawrence’s Family’s Summer Camp Destroyed By Fire

Tragedy has hit Jennifer Lawrence’s family summer camp over the weekend.

On Friday, a fire burnt down much of Camp Hi-Ho in Simpsonville, Kentucky. The barn, which hosted activities, work space and living accommodations, was hardest hit.

The “Hunger Games” actress’ brother, Blaine Lawrence, sent an email to parents of past campers where he gave details of what was lost and asked for help, reports TMZ.

The stalls and indoor riding area, a rock wall, native wildlife centre, farm equipment, new nurse station, arts and crafts area, office space and a separate apartment were all destroyed.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and the outdoor areas are all still intact like the campsites, tree fort space and animal pastures.

Personal pic of Jennifer Lawrence at Camp Hi-Ho in 2012 now untagged http://t.co/xZFiDWLL1x pic.twitter.com/IVwzNezjTQ — Jennifer Lawrence (@the_jlawrence) March 9, 2014

Blaine did promise families that he hopes to be up and running again by summer 2021, but started a fundraiser to help make that possible.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

ET Canada has reached out to Jennifer’s rep for comment.