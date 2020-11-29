BTS’ ‘Be’ Debuts At No. 1 On The Billboard 200

BTS once again has a No. 1 album.

Their newly released Be has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.

The album moved 242,000 equivalent units in one week.

Be is now BTS’ second No. 1 of 2020, making them the first group of the year to have two No.1 albums. Map of the Soul: 7 in March also hit the top.

There are only 11 mostly non-English albums to become No. 1 on the chart, Be and four others all belong to the K-pop group. The additional albums are Map of the Soul: 7, Map of the Soul: Persona, Love Yourself: Answer and Love Yourself: Tear.

BTS also just made history as the first k-pop group to earn a Grammy nomination.