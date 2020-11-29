Chrissy Teigen Receives Overwhelming Support After Saying Formula Feeding Needs To Be Normalized

Chrissy Teigen knew her comment would be controversial but the message she had to share was an important one: “normalize formula.”

“Normalize breastfeeding is such a huge, wonderful thing. but I absolutely felt way more shame having to use formula because of lack of milk from depression and whatnot,” the model and mom wrote on Sunday.

normalize breastfeeding is such a huge, wonderful thing. but I absolutely felt way more shame having to use formula because of lack of milk from depression and whatnot. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2020

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Shreds ‘Piece Of S**t’ Twitter Troll Who Criticized Meghan Markle’s Essay On Her Miscarriage

Teigen pointed out that people have surrogates but when a new mom has trouble breastfeeding, “all you hear” is that “breast is best.”

She continued, “normalize formula! your baby is gonna be BEAUTIFUL, PERFECT, AND OKAY.”

"normalize breastfeeding" is great. "normalize formula" is great, too! so yeah. that's all! normalize formula! your baby is gonna be BEAUTIFUL, PERFECT, AND OKAY. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2020

Teigen, who is mom to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, with John Legend recalled her own experience of pumping to the point she “could only get an ounce.”

“The stress of it, combined with the guilt that you cannot do nature’s most natural thing for your own baby is too much. I dunno why this is my crusade now. I just remember the sadness I felt and want you to know you are doing it right if your baby is fed, mama,” she added.

the stress of it, combined with the guilt that you cannot do nature's most natural thing for your own baby is too much. I dunno why this is my crusade now. I just remember the sadness I felt and want you to know you are doing it right if your baby is fed, mama. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2020

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Says She’s In A ‘Grief Depression Hole’ After Pregnancy Loss

Teigen’s comments were filled with other moms all going through the same thing, many who expressed their relief that they weren’t the only ones “stressed” about breastfeeding.

“Amen sister,” Olivia Wilde responded.

Amen sister 👊 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) November 29, 2020

Naturally, some had to disagree, including one man who tried to mansplain breastfeeding to Teigen in a since deleted tweet.

“Aaaaah yes thank u good sir, tell me more about your titties,” she responded.

Teigen has also been very open about the depression she is going through after the pregnancy loss of her son, Jack, calling it “brutal, exhausting and sad.”