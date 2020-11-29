Cardi B Says She Got ‘Everyone Tested’ Before Hosting Large Thanksgiving Gathering

Cardi B is apologizing after her Thanksgiving celebrations came under scrutiny when she revealed she hosted an event for 37 people.

“It was lit,” Cardi B tweeted.

12kids and 25 adults over the https://t.co/jROX5NQF2p was lit !! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

Unsurprisingly, a number of people called out the “WAP” rapper for the gathering which exceeds the CDC’s guidelines.

“Why are you proud of not following CDC guidelines and making healthcare workers jobs even harder? I love you but this isn’t something to be proud of,” commented one person. Another added, “Cardi. Oof. We’re in the middle of a pandemic, girl.”

Why are you proud of not following CDC guidelines and making healthcare workers jobs even harder? I love you but this isn’t something to be proud of — Jessica (@the_music_freak) November 29, 2020

Cardi. Oof. We're in the middle of a pandemic, girl. — garbitch (@spooksh0wbby) November 29, 2020

Cardi quickly realized that tweeting about the gathering was probably not best.

“Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad,” she tweeted. “I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me.”

She added that she “spent soo much money getting [everyone] tested” and the money spent was “worth it.”

“I wasn’t trying to offend,” she said.

Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1. https://t.co/gjGo1JAvnY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

Fans were receptive of her apology, with some praising her for addressing her problems.

These “you don’t have to apologize” types are right. You don’t but you did. Hearing that one in millions of followers shows compassion and respect for other people’s situations. That’s the lesson here. I hope no one misses it. — Well Read Black Girl (@WellReadBlkGrl) November 29, 2020

