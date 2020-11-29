Andy Samberg Discusses How ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Will Address Police Brutality

Andy Samberg has revealed how “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will progress in the wake of the movement to end police brutality.

“The challenge is going to be being honest about what is going on in the world and not shying away from the fact that there are serious problems and also not punishing viewers who like our show and care about our characters,” Samberg told USA Today.

He added that “our characters need to examine their roles in the world. They’re going to be forced to look in the mirror and see who they’re complicit with.”

A number of law enforcement shows were cancelled earlier this year after police brutality issues became front and centre. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” did end up scrapping the first few planned episodes of the new season and went back to the drawing board.

Samberg also pointed out that the show has addressed social issues in the past.

“We’ve certainly never acted as if all police are innocent outside of our squad. In fact, I think we have a ton of episodes that are specifically about how there’s a lot of corruption and breaking protocol,” the “SNL” alum said.

“I think it’s important for us and for anyone watching our show to keep in mind if we’re looking for a half-hour comedy show to be the ones to solve this problem, we’re in trouble. Our job is pointing out that stuff isn’t getting done right and spreading the word that we’re (really) hopeful that it can get better,” he added.

Season eight of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” will return in 2021.