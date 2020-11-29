Sean Connery’s Cause Of Death Revealed A Month After His Death

It has been one month since Sean Connery died.

The “James Bond” icon had been “unwell for some time” before passing away peacefully in his sleep at his Bahamas home on Oct. 31, but a cause of death was not made known at the time.

However, TMZ has revealed that Connery died from respiratory failure as a result of pneumonia, old age and atrial fibrillation.

Connery, 90, lived a full life including being the first Bond actor, eventually playing the character in seven 007 films.

Connery received multiple nominations for his late ’80s and ’90s film roles, including “The Hunt For Red October” and “Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade”.

He is survived by his son, Jason Connery, 57, from his first marriage to the late Diane Cilento from 1962 to 1973. He also leaves behind his second wife of 45 years, Micheline Roquebrune, and her three children – who became his stepchildren when the couple wed in 1975 – Stephane, Oliver and Micha.

Connery’s ashes will be scattered in his homeland of Scotland.