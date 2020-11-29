Saskatoon High Schoolers Go Viral With COVID-19 Cover Of ‘Crabbuckit’

A group of Saskatoon high-schoolers have gone viral for their band performance all about making music amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

With COVID-19 restrictions, students at Marion Graham Collegiate didn’t have any upcoming concerts or shows to practice for; so they put together their own version of the k-os hit Crabbuckit.

In the video, students are sitting apart, some with masks pushed up so they can play instruments, and some instruments are equipped with covers over the bell to keep in air.

“You’re used to having a really big band, but we couldn’t do that, so there were about 12 of us I think in that group of people. We were all over six feet apart and we had our band masks and bell covers,” Grade 11 student Mira Behl said.

Under these conditions, the band managed to practice and perform the cover.