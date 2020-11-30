Alison Brie Reveals She Accidentally Showed Ellen DeGeneres A NSFW Photo When They First Met

Ellen DeGeneres continues to spread holiday cheer with Day 4 of her coveted 12 Days of Giveaways on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, airing Monday.

The talk-show host is joined by Gayle King and Alison Brie for the latest instalment, with the latter recalling the first time she and DeGeneres met.

Explaining how she accidentally ended up showing DeGeneres a NSFW photo, Brie reveals of them training at the same gym: “I’m so glad that you remember that we’ve met before, even though I feel like it was a little embarrassing for me.

“I was rushing into the gym and I’d been receiving some prank texts that morning and I’ve known our trainer Jason for a while so I share things with him all the time. I came bursting in like ‘everybody you’ve got to see what I’ve been receiving on my phone’ and as I go to show him, there you are [Ellen] just lunging by.

“I think before I realized it was you I was like ‘look at this!’ It was a photo of a man’s nether regions. Nobody I knew, a stranger… I really kind of put it in your face and I apologize.”

King then appears on the show via Zoom, telling DeGeneres how she won’t be spending Christmas with her kids and Oprah Winfrey in Hawaii this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The star shares, “You know Oprah ain’t playing with that 14 day quarantine, so if you go to visit her you have to quarantine in the guest house for 14 days.”

“It’s a very lovely guest house, but that’s all I get for this 14 days so why do I want to go to Hawaii and just sit in a guest house? So I won’t be able to do that either. I really don’t know what I’m going to do for Christmas.”

King also talks about quarantining in Winfrey’s guest house this summer and filming “CBS This Morning” from the “Santa Barbara Bureau,” as well as being exhausted from reporting major stories this year, including COVID-19, social unrest, and a significant U.S. presidential election.