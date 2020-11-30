‘The Undoing’ Finale Leaves Viewers In Shock As Elena Alves’s Killer Is Finally Revealed — Kelsea Ballerini, Megyn Kelly & More React

Spoiler alert: Do not read if you haven’t seen the finale of “The Undoing”.

Sunday’s “The Undoing” finale answered the question viewers have been asking for weeks: Who killed Elena Alves?

The most likely suspect ended up being the person responsible for the character’s death… something fans of the show weren’t expecting.

In the latest twist in last week’s episode, Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman) discovered a mallet — the potential murder weapon — hidden in her son Henry’s (Noah Jupe) violin case.

It’s then revealed that the 12-year-old was trying to cover up a murder he thought his father Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant) had committed.

And it turned out Jonathan, who was arrested for Elena’s murder on episode 2 of the six-part series, was, in fact, guilty.

Social media users, including celebs Kelsea Ballerini and Megyn Kelly, were left in shock by the much-talked-about conclusion.

See some of the reaction below.

Omg. It was right there under our noses the whole time. He was such a good liar! Amazing series and yet another David E. Kelley masterpiece. #TheUndoing — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 30, 2020

Me after watching the finale: 🤡 HOW DID THEY- #TheUndoing — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 30, 2020

My theory about #TheUndoing was entirely incorrect. But no matter! ‘Twas a fun, twisty long-watch written by David E. Kelley. Splashy perfs by top-notch actors who got to swing for the fences. Directed expertly by Madame Susanne Bier. A good time. Applause for the cast and crew! pic.twitter.com/ZDPa4nndcw — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 30, 2020

Not sure how I feel about that finale #TheUndoing — Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) November 30, 2020

This is the best work of Hugh Grant’s career. #TheUndoing — Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) November 30, 2020

Just watched final episode of @hbomax #TheUndoing I convicted everyone BUT the obvious. A great Thanksgiving leftover, tired of cleaning the kitchen, BINGE watch! pic.twitter.com/KlBkHZNW0T — Kelli Finglass (@Kelli_Finglass) November 30, 2020

Noma Dumezweni’s incredible performance almost made me consider that I could be the killer. #TheUndoing — Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) November 30, 2020

#TheUndoing just undid me. Good night, y’all. I gotta go throw away anything in my house that looks like a hammer. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 30, 2020

#TheUndoing was phenomenal …#HughGrant had a lot of guts taking a role like that and really committing… The whole cast are #Emmys contenders 🤭 pic.twitter.com/Kl7h0bk4KB — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 30, 2020

I’m still shook… didn’t know until the very end… now that is a SHOW #TheUndoing — SLC (@sarhlou) November 30, 2020

okay I've caught up with #TheUndoing GIVE @HackedOffHugh ALL THE AWARDS — Katie. (@socraticjunkiex) November 30, 2020