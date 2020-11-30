‘Ugly Delicious’ Chef David Chang Becomes First Celeb To Win $1 Million On ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

A celebrity chef just made history on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”.

On Sunday, “Ugly Delicious” star David Chang took the hot seat and became the first celebrity ever to win $1 million on the game show.

For his last question, Chang phoned a friend, journalist Mina Kimes, to help him identify the first U.S. president to have electricity at the White House.

While Chang had originally suspected Ulysses S. Grant, Kimes said it was “probably” Benjamin Harrison.

“She’s so much smarter than I am, though,” Chang said of Kimes. “I didn’t do well enough in school and I was a terrible student — that’s why I became a chef.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel informed Chang that, should he get the answer wrong, he would lose most of the $500,000 for charity that he had accrued to that point in the game, dropping down to just $32,000.

He also told the contestant that no celebrity had ever won the top prize in the show’s 20-year history. Norm Macdonald reached the final question before former host Regis Philbin talked him into walking away with $500,000.

Finally, Chang went with Benjamin Harrison, and after an extended, agonizing pause, Kimmel revealed he was right and had just won $1 million for the Southern Smoke Foundation charity.

Chang celebrated his big win, then learned that Kimes had very nearly recommended a different answer entirely before she was cut off by the timer.

She joked, “Finally, my college education is justified!”