Rita Ora Apologizes After Being Slammed For Throwing 30th-Birthday Party During U.K. Lockdown: ‘I’m Deeply Sorry For Breaking The Rules’

Rita Ora has issued an apology after being slammed for throwing a 30th-birthday party in London on Saturday.

Cara and Poppy Delevingne were pictured arriving at the secret bash, which was held at the Notting Hill restaurant Casa Cruz.

She was thought to have invited 30 friends to the party, despite the U.K. still being in lockdown until December 2.

Ora, who has reportedly voluntarily paid the £10,000 fine, according to the MailOnline, said: “Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday.

“It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK…

“I’m deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk. This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility.”

The nation reading Rita Ora’s apology pic.twitter.com/ZJ4qTqN47f — Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) November 30, 2020

“I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologise.”

The Sun claimed Nicholas Fallows, who is listed as the sole director of Casa Cruz London Ltd., said he hadn’t been aware of any plans for an event and the restaurant was “owned by shareholders.”

Piers Morgan was among those hitting out at the star Monday, saying on “Good Morning Britain”: “These celebs, I’ll do what I want and no one else matters, I don’t get it… what’s the restaurant doing allowing all those people in?”

I’m so fed up with reading about celebrities breaking lockdown rules. I haven’t seen my family since august, but Rita Ora can throw a party and have 30 plus people there. Shows that money means a different kind of lockdown for some. #RitaOra #piersmorgan #lockdown — Taz (@TazF_R) November 30, 2020

I turned 30 this year during lockdown too Rita, do you know what I did? I spent the day on my own in my apartment, not seeing a soul. Shameful behaviour from you. — Jonathan Ingham (@JM11NGM) November 30, 2020

Am I bitter about this story as an idiot following the rules? Yes I am bitter about this story. — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) November 30, 2020