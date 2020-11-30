Rita Ora Apologizes After Being Slammed For Throwing 30th-Birthday Party During U.K. Lockdown: ‘I’m Deeply Sorry For Breaking The Rules’

By Becca Longmire.

Credit: EPA/WILL OLIVER/CP Images
Credit: EPA/WILL OLIVER/CP Images

Rita Ora has issued an apology after being slammed for throwing a 30th-birthday party in London on Saturday.

Cara and Poppy Delevingne were pictured arriving at the secret bash, which was held at the Notting Hill restaurant Casa Cruz.

She was thought to have invited 30 friends to the party, despite the U.K. still being in lockdown until December 2.

RELATED: Rita Ora On The COVID-19 Pandemic: ‘Stop The Spread, Play Your Part’

Ora, who has reportedly voluntarily paid the £10,000 fine, according to the MailOnline, said: “Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday.

“It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK…

“I’m deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk. This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility.”

RELATED: Ariana Grande Slams TikTok Influencers For Ignoring Pandemic Lockdowns, Dixie D’Amelio And Bryce Hall Respond

“I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologise.”

The Sun claimed Nicholas Fallows, who is listed as the sole director of Casa Cruz London Ltd., said he hadn’t been aware of any plans for an event and the restaurant was “owned by shareholders.”

Piers Morgan was among those hitting out at the star Monday, saying on “Good Morning Britain”: “These celebs, I’ll do what I want and no one else matters, I don’t get it… what’s the restaurant doing allowing all those people in?”

See more reaction below.

Click to View Gallery

Star Spotting
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP