Animator Recreates Every Tom Cruise ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunt Using Stop-Motion Puppet

Puppet Tom Cruise also does his own stunts.

The “Mission: Impossible” franchise is famous for Cruise’s incredible stunts, and animated Victor Haegelin paid tribute with a piece of stop-motion animation.

Posted to Instagram, a looping video presents a Cruise puppet, created by puppet maker Coralli Grieu, jumping from one stunt featured in the series to another.

The puppet starts on a motorcycle, then runs atop a train before jumping onto a plane and hanging off the side, then skydiving, jumping on Oprah Winfrey’s couch, hanging over a laser floor, and finally running on the side of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

In real life, Cruise has recently been in production on “Mission: Impossible 7”, with footage and photos from the set giving fans a glimpse at some of the big stunts in store, including one in which he drives a motorcycle off a cliff.