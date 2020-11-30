Khloe Kardashian Tells Her Followers Not To ‘Care What Others Think’

By Corey Atad.

Khloe Kardashians. Photo: EPA/NINA PROMMER/CP Images
Khloe Kardashian is sharing some inspiration with her followers.

On Sunday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star posted a message to boost people’s self-esteem.

But Kardashian wasn’t done yet with the inspirational messages, posting several more on her Instagram Story.

“Your mind will believe everything you tell it. Feed it Faith. Feed it Truth. Feed it Love,” one message read.

Another said, “Let it go. Yes, they did you wrong, but you do yourself wrong the longer you hold onto that grudge.”

Yet another read, “If it makes you happy, it doesn’t have to make sense to others.”

Kardashian posted the messages after her Canadian boyfriend Tristan Thompson became a U.S. citizen earlier that day.

Thompson also left for Boston the same day, where he will be playing for the Celtics.

Kardashian will reportedly remain in Los Angeles with the couple’s two-year-old daughter True, according to E! News.

