Daleks Stage A Revolution In ‘Doctor Who’ Holiday Special Trailer

Some familiar faces are coming to “Doctor Who” for the new year.

This week, the BBC announced this year’s holiday special “Revolution of the Daleks”, starring Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor.

Also appearing in the episode will be returning star John Barrowman as Jack Harkness, and “Doctor Who” newcomer Chris Noth, of “The Good Wife” and “Sex and the City”.

In the trailer, the Doctor is still locked away in a high-security alien prison, in which she was placed at the end of season 12, while her friends Yaz, Ryan, and Graham back on Earth discover a disturbing plan involving the evil Daleks.

“We’ve crammed this year’s ‘Doctor Who’ special with an explosion of extraordinary acting talent,” showrunner Chris Chibnall said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “Where else would you get British acting royalty, a globally renowned US screen star, an (inter)national treasure of stage and screen and one of Britain’s hottest young actors — just in the guest cast! Put those together with Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill, and Tosin Cole (and Daleks! Did I mention Daleks!) — and you get a cast to be exterminated for. And things will explode. Promise.”

“Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks” premieres on New Year’s Day.