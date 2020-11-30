‘The Mandalorian’, ‘Avengers’, ‘Stranger Things’ Are Entertainment’s Top Franchises: Report

Disney and Netflix dominate a just-released list of the biggest and best franchises in entertainment.

The results, as Variety first reported, come from National Research Group (NRG), a global insight and strategy firm which began conducting interviews in 2019 — over 350,000 in total — to determine which Hollywood franchises were deemed the most “bold, inspiring, and thought-provoking” by consumers in the U.S.

Disney dominated the list, garnering 70 per cent of the entries and taking top honours with its Star Wars spinoff series “The Mandalorian”. That was followed closely by Disney + Marvel’s mega-franchise, “The Avengers”. Netflix earned the No. 3 spot on the list with its breakout series “Stranger Things”. Other Netflix entries include “The Witcher” and “Ozark”.

Jon Penn, CEO of NRG, told Variety, “Consumers are ready for entertainment franchises to lean into important cultural conversations and create a new reality — one in which optimism, diversity, and curiosity unite rather than divide us.”

NRG added that “boldness, inclusivity and thought-provoking ability” were key ingredients for making a franchise particularly noteworthy.

The research group also examined which franchises had the strongest appeal among different demographics. For young adults, “Stranger Things”, “On My Block”, “Euphoria”, and “Sex Education” were the biggest hits. “Survivor”, “Shark Tank”, “The Amazing Race”, and “America’s Got Talent” were tops among reality-TV watchers. Gen Z audiences favoured “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “Shrek”. And Black viewers ranked “Black Panther”, “Black-ish”, “Insecure”, “Atlanta”, “Empire”, “Black Lightning”, “Power”, “Queen Sugar”, and “Get Out” the highest among today’s franchise offerings.

Check out the list of the top 20 entertainment franchises below.