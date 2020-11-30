A Trip To The Wilderness Turns Into A Nightmare In ‘Red Dot’ Trailer

Two hikers are about to know what it’s like being hunted.

On Monday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the new Swedish thriller “Red Dot” from director Alain Darborg.

RELATED: Meryl Streep And James Corden Are Rescuing ‘The Prom’ With Their ‘Bare Hands’ In New Trailer

In the film, David and Nadja set out for the snowy wilderness of the Swedish mountains to work on their marriage.

But things take a nightmarish turn when they notice a red laser dot aiming at their tent after a quarrel with two local hunters.

RELATED: Four Legends Have A Meeting Of The Minds In Regina King’s ‘One Night In Miami’ Teaser Trailer

David and Nadja flee into the cold and unforgiving wilderness, fighting for survival while secrets from their past come back to haunt them.

Nanna Blondell, Anastasios Soulis, Tomas Bergström, Kalled Mustonen, Johannes Bah Kuhnke, Thomas Hanzon and Anna Azcárate star in the film.

“Red Dot” premieres Feb. 11, 2021, on Netflix.