‘Jeans Guy’ Digitally Erased From ‘The Mandalorian’ Episode

By Corey Atad.

Photo: YouTube/Disney+
Photo: YouTube/Disney+

Pour one out for “Jeans Guy”.

Last week, eagle-eyed fans of “The Mandalorian” spotted a flub in the episode “The Siege”.

During a fight sequence featuring stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, and Gina Carano, a crew member wearing a T-shirt and jeans could be seen in the background.

After images of the accidental cameo went viral, though, Disney+ went back and digitally erased the flub. Fans noticed over the weekend.

The gaffe is reminiscent of the stray coffee cup that appeared during an episode of the last season of “Game of Thrones”, which HBO also saw fit to digitally erase.

