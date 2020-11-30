‘Jeans Guy’ Digitally Erased From ‘The Mandalorian’ Episode

Pour one out for “Jeans Guy”.

Last week, eagle-eyed fans of “The Mandalorian” spotted a flub in the episode “The Siege”.

During a fight sequence featuring stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, and Gina Carano, a crew member wearing a T-shirt and jeans could be seen in the background.

My favorite thing about “Jeans Guy” in the new Mandalorian ep is that it finally establishes denim as canon in the Star Wars universe pic.twitter.com/awm8HAb3ec — Maxwell Hegley (@MaxwellHegley) November 25, 2020

After images of the accidental cameo went viral, though, Disney+ went back and digitally erased the flub. Fans noticed over the weekend.

Awww they edited out the jeans guy from Mandalorian. — Mnemonicman (@Mnemonicman) November 28, 2020

The gaffe is reminiscent of the stray coffee cup that appeared during an episode of the last season of “Game of Thrones”, which HBO also saw fit to digitally erase.

My theory is the character wearing jeans in The Mandalorian is the same guy who left that Starbucks cup on Game of Thrones, and it's actually Keanu Reeves. — Jacob Reynold Jones (@Jreynoldjones) November 22, 2020

