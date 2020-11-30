Miley Cyrus To Kick Off Lil Nas X’s ‘Holiday Plays’ Concert Series For Amazon

Miley Cyrus is set to lead off a new weekly holiday-themed concert series from Amazon hosted by Lil Nas X.

The three-part event begins Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. EST, with Lil Nas X performing his new single “Holiday” followed by Miley doing renditions of “Midnight Sky”, “Prisoner”, and “Plastic Hearts” from her latest album. Miley will also continue her recent string of covers and perform Wham!’s holiday classic “Last Christmas”.

Lil Nas will assume a different holiday alter ego for each episode and host a Q&A with each artist in what’s being billed as “a custom-made rave grotto backstage.”

The set pieces in general will strike an over-the-top tone. As Variety reports, Miley’s set will be “‘Plastic Hearts’ come to life,” recreating her childhood bedroom, replete with images of Miley from the past decade.

Of her appearance, Miley said, “This Amazon Music special is unlike anything I’ve ever done before. In creating my set, I wanted to mimic a world that showcased specific reference points of my life.” She added, “We all have a history and I’ve had an incredibly unique life: I’ve been on magazines and posters since I was a kid, and people have seen the tough, beautiful, hard, and glamorous points of it all. This is me, and this performance is about my evolution – embracing all versions of it.”

The second instalment of the concert series will run on Dec. 8 and star Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Artist, Kiana Ledé, who will perform her song, “Ex,” and a cover of “The Christmas Song.”

The Foo Fighters will bring the series to a conclusion on Dec. 15, performing songs from their extensive catalogue and their own version of Chuck Berry’s famous, “Run Run Rudolph.”

International viewers can stream the concert in the Amazon Music App or on the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch. Audiences in the U.S. can stream the experience on Amazon.com or Prime Video. Amazon Music Holiday Plays will be available on-demand on Prime Video until Dec. 31.