Chase Rice Talks Reuniting With Florida Georgia Line On ‘Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen’: ‘It’s The Perfect Song For The Time’

Chase Rice and Florida Georgia Line just dropped the ultimate beer-drinking song.

Teaming up for the first time since their co-writing success on the diamond-certified megahit “Cruise”, Rice surprised fans on Monday with a new single “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen”.

BBR MUSIC GROUP

Co-written by Rice, Hunter Phelps, Cale Dodds and Corey Crowder before the global pandemic, the mid-tempo track sees the duo celebrating quality time and conversation with those closest to you.

The lyrics include: “Sittin’ here, drinkin’ beer, talkin’ God, amen / Killing time livin’ life with some down home friends.”

Speaking with ET Canada about the new track, Rice admits: “It’s the perfect country song title. I love the song. I love drinkin’ beer, I love god, I love hanging out with buddies, I love sitting around the fire and getting deep in conversation. I’ve done a lot of that this year so it’s the perfect song for the time.”

“We are so excited to be on this jam with our boy Chase. We’ve dreamed of being on the radio together ever since we were roommates 10 years ago,” shares FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. “This song is the perfect one for us, as we often find ourselves drinking beer and talking God when we get together. We hope this brings lots of good times and great conversations.”

Fans can stream the track here.