Canada’s Top Trending YouTube Videos Of 2020

YouTube has compiled its annual list of Canada’s top trending videos of 2020.

From Justin Trudeau’s infamous mishap at a COVID-19 briefing earlier this year to Roberta Battaglia’s heartwarming “America’s Got Talent” golden buzzer audition, Canadians turned to YouTube for a smile, a laugh or inspiration amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Not only did YouTube show off the top trending videos in Canada, but the video streaming platform also shared a second list of its top music videos, which featured multiple appearances of Canadians Drake and Justin Bieber.

See the full lists below:

Top Trending Videos in Canada

1. Mark Rober, Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder

2. Dream, Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE

3. Anonymotif, Justin Trudeau Sings “Speaking Moistly”

4. Netflix is a Joke, 8:46 – Dave Chappelle

5. NikkieTutorials, I’m Coming Out.

6. America’s Got Talent, Golden Buzzer: 10-Year-Old Roberta Battaglia Sings Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” – America’s Got Talent 2020

7. MrBeast, $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament

8. JeffreeStar, We Broke Up.

9. Dude Perfect, Quarantine Stereotypes

10. Paris Hilton, The Real Story of Paris Hilton | This is Paris Official Documentary

Top Music Videos In Canada

1. Future, “Life is Good” ft. Drake

2. Tekashi 6ix9ine, “Gooba”

3. Justin Bieber, “Yummy”

4. Eminem, “Godzilla” ft. Juice WRLD

5. Sidhu Moose Wala, “Old Skool”

6. Cardi B, “WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion

7. Drake, “Toosie Slide”

8. DaBaby, “ROCKSTAR” ft Roddy Ricch

9. Justin Bieber, “Intentions” ft. Quavo

10. Drake, “Laugh Now, Cry Later” ​