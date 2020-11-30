James Corden Says He Sees The Trump Administration As A Matter Of ‘Good Vs. Evil’

Criticizing Donald Trump is beyond politics for James Corden.

In a clip from his recent interview on “60 Minutes”, the host of “The Late Late Show” and star of “The Prom” opened up about his feelings regarding the Trump administration.

“I will say that as time’s gone on, as we’ve been living under this administration, I don’t even consider it to be politics,” he said.

“I consider it to be right and wrong. I consider it to be good versus evil,” Corden continued. “We are more than comfortable talking about anything. We also feel like we’re an entertainment show.”

The late-night host added, “Our primary concern is to just try and make you laugh somehow. That’s really what we love to do. And I’ll really stop at nothing to try. It may not always work. But I’ll give it my best shot, you know.”

Also in the interview, Corden talked about turning to comedy to combat bullying he faced in school.

“I don’t look back at my time at school,” he said. “I was bullied because of my size in truth that’s probably where all that faux confidence comes from. It was all a defense mechanism of like, well, I’ll be the biggest target in the room. Bullies don’t like that. Confidence is like kryptonite to bullies.”