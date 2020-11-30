Lady A Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane In New Music Video ‘Christmas Through Your Eyes’

Lady A is taking a sweet and sentimental look back at Christmases past in their latest music video.

The group released the video for their new holiday track, “Christmas Through Your Eyes” on Monday Nov. 30, juxtaposing home videos of the band members’ childhood Christmases with footage they each recorded of their own children at Christmastime. The result is a perfect and endearing fit for a song all about seeing Christmas through the eyes of a child.

The music video release comes on the same day the band is set to perform on ABC’s “CMA Christmas”. The trio will deliver renditions of two Christmas classics, Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” and the Beach Boys’ “Little Saint Nick,” both of which are featured on their new holiday album, On This Winter’s Night, along with “Christmas Through Your Eyes.”

You can watch ABC’s “CMA Christmas” on Monday Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.