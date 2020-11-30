Pentatonix Puts Their Own Spin On ’12 Days Of Christmas’

The Pentatonix holiday cheer continues.

The acclaimed a capella group released another festive video on Monday, in which they put their own spin on “12 Days Of Christmas”.

The band posted on Twitter: “The PTX holiday cheer continues as we countdown to Christmas with our version of ’12 Days of Christmas’. We had fun putting our touch on this iconic Christmas song!”

The song appears on Pentatonix’s new holiday album, We Need A Little Christmas.

The five previous Pentatonix Christmas albums have sold more than 12.5 million copies worldwide. The latest release comes after Pentatonix dropped their “Thank You” music video.

“The track and video pay homage to those in and around our lives who have made the past year just a little bit brighter,” a press release explained. “And features Scott Hoying on piano and Kevin ‘K.O.’ Olusola on cello in addition to the quintet signature vocals.”