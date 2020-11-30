Felicity Huffman Returns To TV With New Baseball Comedy Following College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman is about to make her big TV acting comeback.

After serving a short term in prison last year following her guilty plea in the college admissions scandal, the former “Desperate Housewives” star has booked her next acting gig.

According to Deadline, Huffman is set to star in a new sitcom set in the world of Triple-A baseball.

The series opens with Huffman’s character losing her husband and inheriting his beloved baseball team, forcing her to navigate the world of sports while keeping her family together, including her oldest son, played by “The Peanut Butter Falcon” star Zack Gottsagen, a baseball fanatic with Down syndrome.

Huffman’s most recent TV appearance was in Ava DuVernay’s acclaimed miniseries “When They See Us”, which premieres in 2019.