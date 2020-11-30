Rosie Perez Reveals She Contracted Coronavirus In Bangkok: ‘It Was Terrifying’

Rosie Perez reveals what it was like contracting COVID-19 during a new interview with Uproxx.

Perez, 56, who is starring in the new HBO Max drama “The Flight Attendant”, recalls how she caught the deadly virus in Bangkok.

She says when asked if coronavirus interrupted filming for the new series, which also stars Kaley Cuoco: “We had two and a half more episodes to do. We got shut down in the middle of episode six. I had told everybody, ‘We’re going to get shut down.’

“I had contracted COVID when we flew to Bangkok. And at that time, they were saying it’s a new respiratory tract infection. It’s a virus that’s going around. We don’t really know what it is and what it does, but it attacks the respiratory system first and then travels to other parts of your body,” Perez continues.

Continuing, “And I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was terrifying. I remember my manager was with me, and I said, ‘Tarik, don’t let me die in Bangkok.’ And he goes, ‘Oh my God, you’re scaring me.’ And the head of the ICU says, ‘You should be scared, sir. This is serious. We’re going to have to put her in a separate room.’ Because it was new. [This] was in December.”

Perez goes on, “I remember the doctor saying to me, ‘The mask that you have on, the mask that I have on, every time you go outside, every time you meet someone wear that mask — not just for you, but to protect them too.’

“And I haven’t forgotten it. But anyway, we got shut down and it was tough because it was a good gig for a lot of hard-working people. Every single month everyone was asking, ‘Are we going back? Are we going back? What’s going to happen to the show?'” the actress tells the publication. “The only person who remained steadfast was Kaley. She kept saying, ‘Just relax, Rose. We’re going to go back. I know HBO believes in this, just relax.'”

Perez also discusses being one of the famous New Yorkers to be picked by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to record new announcements for subway riders directing them to mask up.

Saying she hadn’t heard herself on the train yet, Perez shares: “If you don’t have to take the train, then you don’t take the train. I’ve had so many of my relatives and close friends send me recordings. I remember my girlfriend, Sony, she was on a bus and I get a text from her saying, ‘Is this your f**king voice? I know it’s you.’ And I fell out laughing. I called her right back I said, ‘Sony, it’s me.’ She goes, ‘I knew it!’ And she screams on the bus, ‘It is Rosie Perez!’ I was like, ‘Okay, embarrassing. I’m hanging up now.'”