Kelly Clarkson Covers Justin Bieber’s Hit ‘Sorry’

Kelly Clarkson has nothing to be sorry about after she performed her latest music cover.

The singer and daytime host gave fans a rendition of Justin Bieber’s hit, “Sorry”, on Monday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. Not surprisingly, Clarkson hit all the right notes, giving Bieber’s song a soulful twist.

“Sorry” rocketed to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release back in 2016. The song was off of Bieber’s 2015 album, Purpose, which also spawned hits like “What Do You Mean?” and “Love Yourself”.

Clarkson, meanwhile, has become known for her covers on her eponymous talk show. Last week alone, “The Voice” judge performed her own takes on Lady A’s “Need You Now”, Bonnie Rait’s “Love Me Like A Man” and Billy Curlington’s “Let Me Down Easy”.

So far, no reaction from Bieber on Kelly’s cover.