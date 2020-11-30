Ice-T Continues To Urge Fans To Take COVID-19 Seriously After Coco Austin’s ‘No Masker’ Dad Spent 40 Days In ICU

Ice-T is getting real about the horrors of COVID-19.

The “Law & Order: SUV” actor took to Twitter to urge fans to take the virus seriously while revealing his wife, Coco Austin’s father is still battling coronavirus.

In his post, Ice-T revealed his father-in-law, Steve Austin, dubbed a “no masker” by the star, now has changed his beliefs surrounding the pandemic after spending time in the ICU.

“My father-in-law, Coco’s dad, was a serious no masker. COVID hit him,” Ice wrote. “Pneumonia in both lungs. 40 days in ICU close to death… Now he’s on Oxygen indefinitely. Ohhh he’s a Believer now.”

He also added the hashtag, “#COVIDisNotAGame.”

Ice-T previously talked about his father-in-law being a “no-masking type of dude” who was put on “his back” because of COVID-19 on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

“There are still non-believers,” he explained at the time. “I’ve made it through so much in my life, I don’t want to die because of this — especially with a new daughter. I’m aware and I’m concerned and I’m cautious.”

Coco’s father returned home in August.