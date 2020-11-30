Ted Danson Has A City To Run In ‘Mr. Mayor’ Trailer

Being the mayor is a tough job.

On Monday, NBC shared the first trailer for the new sitcom “Mr. Mayor”, starring Ted Danson and created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

In the series, Danson plays Neil Bremer, a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to impress his teenage daughter.

But things get complicated when he actually wins, and is forced to take responsibility for the major metropolis and figure out what he stands for, all while connecting with his daughter and gaining the respect of his staff.

Originally, the show was intended to star Alec Baldwin, reprising his role as Jack Donaghy from “30 Rock”, but according to Vulture negotiations fell through and the character was retooled for Danson.

The series also stars Bobby Moynihan, Holly Hunter and Vella Lovell.

“Mr. Mayor” premieres Jan. 7, 2021.